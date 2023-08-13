Watch Now
Weather Blog: Stormy Sunday underway

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:49 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 08:49:56-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are having the stormy Sunday we thought we would have. The first of two main rounds of rain and thunderstorms is moving through this morning.

The second main round is due in this evening and its severity depends on what happens this morning. A few smaller rounds are possible in between the two main rounds. After today there is a shift in the weather pattern.

Details on all of this are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay weather aware and stay healthy.

