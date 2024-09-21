Weather Blog: Stormy with a Strong Fall Cold Front as Fall Begins

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today is the last day of summer and it will feel like it this afternoon. Tomorrow fall begins at 7:43 AM and it will feel like it as a strong cold front moves through during the morning.

Jeff Penner

The strong cold front will be accompanied by a storm system tracking out of the southwest USA. These 2 features will combine to bring widespread, beneficial rain to most locations.

The Royals moved up the start time for the game today to 4:10 PM. That was likely a wise decision as the widespread rain & T-Storms arrive tonight. There still may be a few showers & T-Storms around this afternoon. So, keep an eye to the sky if you are at the "K" this afternoon.

K-State and KU are on the road today. Mizzou plays in Columbia, MO at 3:15 PM. Scattered showers & T-Storms are possible there as well. So, keep an eye to the sky if you are headed to the Mizzou game. It will be very warm & humid as well.

The Plaza Art Fair is this weekend along the many other outdoor events. Again, keep an eye to the sky if you are out & about anywhere today & Sunday.

What is the timing of the widespread rain & T-Storms? How much rain will fall on your yard or farm?

Details are in the six & a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.