Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Stormy with a Strong Fall Cold Front as Fall Begins

7.jpg
Jeff Penner
7.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today is the last day of summer and it will feel like it this afternoon. Tomorrow fall begins at 7:43 AM and it will feel like it as a strong cold front moves through during the morning.

5.jpg

The strong cold front will be accompanied by a storm system tracking out of the southwest USA. These 2 features will combine to bring widespread, beneficial rain to most locations.

The Royals moved up the start time for the game today to 4:10 PM. That was likely a wise decision as the widespread rain & T-Storms arrive tonight. There still may be a few showers & T-Storms around this afternoon. So, keep an eye to the sky if you are at the "K" this afternoon.

3.jpg

K-State and KU are on the road today. Mizzou plays in Columbia, MO at 3:15 PM. Scattered showers & T-Storms are possible there as well. So, keep an eye to the sky if you are headed to the Mizzou game. It will be very warm & humid as well.

4.jpg

The Plaza Art Fair is this weekend along the many other outdoor events. Again, keep an eye to the sky if you are out & about anywhere today & Sunday.

What is the timing of the widespread rain & T-Storms? How much rain will fall on your yard or farm?

Details are in the six & a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy.

Jeff Weather Blog

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo