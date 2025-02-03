Weather Blog: Strong Cold Front & Wednesday Rain, Ice

Good Monday bloggers,

Our little break from winter ends today as we are tracking a strong cold front & 3 storm systems the next 10 days.

The strong cold front will move through this afternoon. You can see the Arctic air heading south. Now, we will not get into the Arctic air, but it we will get into more average cold.

Jeff Penner

The first storm system is timed for later Tuesday night into Wednesday. It has rain/ice potential with temperatures being critical.

The second system is timed for Friday night-Saturday and it looks small, but similar to Wednesday.

The third system is timed for sometime between February 10 and 15. This one could mean business as it has the chance to be a winter storm.

Details on the cold front and 3 storms systems are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!