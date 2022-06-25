Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Strong summer cold front

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 09:25:15-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

If you want a break from the heat and humidity, you are in luck, as we are tracking a strong summer cold front. The last front gave us a break from the heat, but not the humidity.

The front was moving through Nebraska, western Iowa and western to central Kansas at 8 a.m. Saturday.

2.jpg

There are some locations that could really use some rain, especially south of I-70. This front will bring areas of showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight.

When and where are the best chance of showers and thunderstorms? How much of a break in the heat and humidity are we about to receive? Answers to these questions are tied to the approaching cold front. Details on the cold front are in the five minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018