Weather Blog: Strong summer cold front

If you want a break from the heat and humidity, you are in luck, as we are tracking a strong summer cold front. The last front gave us a break from the heat, but not the humidity.

The front was moving through Nebraska, western Iowa and western to central Kansas at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Jeff Penner

There are some locations that could really use some rain, especially south of I-70. This front will bring areas of showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight.

When and where are the best chance of showers and thunderstorms? How much of a break in the heat and humidity are we about to receive? Answers to these questions are tied to the approaching cold front. Details on the cold front are in the five minute video below.

