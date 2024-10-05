Weather Blog: Summer Heat & Potential Gulf of Mexico Hurricane

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for another summer like October day as highs climb to the low and mid 90s. A cold front will arrive tonight bringing more seasonable temperatures, but not bringing any rain.

Jeff Penner

A cluster of thunderstorms is increasing across the western Gulf of Mexico. This may bring the next hurricane to the Gulf of Mexico this week. Florida is the most likely target should it form.

Jeff Penner

The Royals and Chiefs are bringing an unprecedented time in KC sports.

The weather looks great in NYC tonight for game 1 of the playoffs. It also looks good Monday for game 2 and it looks good for game 3 here in KC.

Jeff Penner

The weather looks great for Monday Night Football when the Chiefs take on the Saints.

Jeff Penner

In the 5 minute video below, we have a look at the potential Gulf of Mexico hurricane and we search for our next chance of rain as it is drying out very fast.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy

GO ROYALS & CHIEFS!