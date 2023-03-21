Watch Now
Weather Blog: Summer-like for some Wednesday

Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:45:52-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The weather March madness is going to continue this week. Remember we had a high in the 20s last Saturday followed by a low of 14 Sunday.

Would you believe me if there will be locations in eastern Kansas and western Missouri that will see highs in the 80s Wednesday with humidity? We have a most interesting weather set up the rest of the week. Could this lead to big thunderstorms?

Details are in our four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

