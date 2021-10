Good Saturday bloggers,

The high clouds that made for a spectacular Saturday sunrise will likely keep us a few degrees shy of the record high of 90° set in 1963. If they clear by 1-2 PM, then we could reach 90° or even 91°-92°.

Jeff Penner

We are still tracking two storm systems. One is timed for Sunday-Monday and the other is timed for Tuesday night-Wednesday. The first storm may have impacts on the Bills vs. Chiefs game Sunday night that you can see right here on KSHB41.