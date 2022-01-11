Weather Blog - Sunday Night Football Forecast & An End Of The Week Storm

Good morning bloggers,

There is a storm showing up in the models that fits the LRC perfectly. This end of the week storm is one of the storm systems we predicted would bring us a chance of a winter storm, around a month ago, to arrive this week. Since we are still waiting for our first inch of snow on the Plaza we will be a bit more cautious on predicting this next system, but look at the latest data:

End Of Week Storm

If you watched our weather forecasts yesterday on KSHB-41, then you may remember I showed this forecast map, and there is a huge difference. The storm and snow shifted much farther west, and if this trend continues it will be targeting our area Friday night.

Sunday Night Football Forecast:

I am still writing.......

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Tuesday.

Gary