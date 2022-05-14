Watch
Weather Blog: Sunday thunderstorms

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 14, 2022
Good Saturday bloggers,

Tomorrow night there will be a total lunar eclipse and it will occur whether we can see it or not. A clear sky is needed. Now, if we miss this one, the next total lunar eclipse that we will see here occurs March 13-14, 2025.

3.jpg

There is a very good chance of thunderstorms Sunday which sounds like no chance to see the eclipse. But, it's never over until it is over.

The six minute video below details the weekend forecast which includes very warm weather, very cool weather and thunderstorms. How will this affect the eclipse viewing and also the races out at the Kansas Speedway.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

