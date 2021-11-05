WEATHER BLOG: Sunflower Showdown, Time Change, Chiefs

Good Friday bloggers,

There are some big sport events this weekend and one time change. When it comes to the first week of November, it is always a risk when one wants to attend an outdoor event.

This year it will not be as risky with high temperatures running 10-15 degrees above average.

It will be a dry weekend and we do not need rain. The last 30 days we are running around 150% to 250% of average rainfall which translates to around 5" of rain.

Jeff Penner

When is our next change in the weather? Answers to that question and the forecasts for two select outdoor sport events (Sunflower Showdown & Packers vs. Chiefs) are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.