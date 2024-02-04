Watch Now
Weather Blog: Super Bowl 58 week weather

Jeff Penner
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 11:39:50-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

It is our fourth Super Bowl week in five years. Incredible after a 50-year Super Bowl drought.

This Super Bowl week we are tracking three storm systems, counting today, and the chance to see a record high.

The first storm system we are tracking is today. It is producing rain from Florida to South Dakota and Montana. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking across Florida this morning. The second storm we are tracking is now in California.

The heaviest rain is about over with this first storm system. Light rain will linger until 1-3 p.m. and most rain is along and south of I-70.

Details on the three storm systems and possible record high are in the four-minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!

