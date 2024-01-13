Weather Blog: Super Cold Wildcard Weekend, some snow too

Good Chiefs Saturday bloggers,

In case in December you were wondering where winter went, it found you.

This is a picture sent in by Austin Hamilton Friday in Chariton, IA near Des Moines.

Des Moines has seen 25.3" of snow this season so far. 22.5" of that has fallen in the first 12 days of January. Winter has found everyone.

Jeff Penner

We are in a Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday for wind chill values between -30 and -10. We are tracking 2-3 snow systems. The first of which is today.

This is from the "it can always be worse" file.

The wind chill in Glasgow, MT and Bismarck, ND were near -60° Saturday morning.

Jeff Penner

We could see the Venus rise this morning and it is much worse there. We may have been 1° this morning, but Venus was 900° warmer!

Jeff Penner

This Arctic outbreak is making for what will likely be the coldest kickoff at Arrowhead ever.

Jeff Penner

The coldest kickoff ever at Arrowhead, so far, is 1° on December 18, 2016 and December 18, 1983. The coldest kickoff for the NFL is and will remain as of today, the "Ice Bowl" on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. It was -13° at kickoff of that game on December 31, 1967.

Jeff Penner

Before kickoff we are going to see a fresh coat of snow. It will arrive in KC around 10 AM and exit by 2 PM. A dusting to 1" is likely.

Jeff Penner

Details on this next snow and the other chances and the Arctic cold are in the five and a half minute video below.

GO CHIEFS!

Stay warm, stay healthy