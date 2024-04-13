Weather Blog: Taste of Summer, Taste of Severe Weather

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for an unseasonably warm weekend with highs in the 80s. The record high for today and Sunday is 92°, so this warmth can happen this time of year for a few days. The wind will be up today from the south gusting 30-40 mph. Sunday there will be hardly any wind.

This is great news for the big Sporting KC game out at Arrowhead this evening.

Jeff Penner

Monday the wind returns and you will really notice the humidity. This could lead to severe weather.

The initiation of the severe thunderstorms will be across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. The rain around us Monday evening is just scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms.

If we are to see decent rain with this next system. Those bigger thunderstorms will have to track up I-35 to KC later Monday night as they lose severity.

Details on the unseasonable warmth and severe threat are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.