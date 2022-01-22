Weather Blog: Temperatures warming up at night

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a beautiful Saturday sunrise now followed by an exit to the Arctic air.

We are tracking two "Alberta Clipper" systems this weekend that will play havoc with our temperatures. We will have temperatures rising at night and falling during the day, except for today.

Jeff Penner

The last couple of days we explained what an "Alberta Clipper" system is, but here is a refresher course.

An "Alberta Clipper" is a system that originates in western Canada in or near the province of Alberta. They then move quickly (clipping along) southeast. East of their track is cold and snow. West of their track is milder and dry and can force temperatures to rise at all hours of the day depending on their timing.

In the 6 minute video below we go into detail on...What do the clipper systems mean for the weekend and the Chiefs game? Also, at the end of the video we discuss our current snow situation and look at a drought not too far away.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!