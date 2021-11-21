Weather Blog: Thanksgiving travel update and GO CHIEFS!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

A cold front moved through late Saturday night and it was not much of a front. This is going to make for some winning football weather for the team dressed in red. The sky should be mostly sunny by noon ahead of a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

The mowers were humming in my neighborhood Saturday as there was much leaf gathering. If you did not get a chance to clean leaves Saturday, today and Monday will be good days. Wind Tuesday and Wednesday will not only make it a challenge to clean leaves, but most likely set the stage for another round of leaf cleaning.

Jeff Penner

Thanksgiving week is here and there are lots of travelers across the U.S. The last thing that is needed is a big storm system or two. We are tracking two to three systems.

We have an update on the Thanksgiving week weather across the U.S. in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy.

Happy Thanksgiving