Weather Blog: Thanksgiving Week Weather Update

Good Sunday bloggers,

If you like the mild weather, today is your day as we will reach the low to mid 60s. This is also, by far and away, the warmest day of the next 10 days ahead of the first of 2-3 cold fronts this week.

Jeff Penner

We have 2 big events in KC this week, the Plaza Lighting and the Black Friday Chiefs football game. The game can be seen on KSHB 41. The weather for those events can be summed up in one word, COLD!

Jeff Penner

Now, we do have a storm system to track between today and the Plaza Lighting.

Details on the storm system, overall travel weather for the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend and the cold are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend and holiday week and weekend.

Stay healthy and please don't drink/text and drive

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving