Weather Blog: The 100° Streak is Over, now Much Needed Changes!

Good Sunday bloggers,

The streak is over! We officially hit 100° at KCI Saturday (2:59 PM) for the first time since July 12, 2018. Then, at 3:09 PM we reached 101° for the first time since the first week of August 2012! 10 years ago. We have also seen our first official heat wave of 2022 with Saturday being the 3rd straight day of highs 95° or higher. It was 97° Thursday, 99° Friday and 101° Saturday. Now that we have reached 100°, its cold front time!

Jeff Penner

The cold front will move north to south across the area today bringing clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall to our south tonight and Monday. The stalling front plus disturbances tracking east out of the Rockies is the set up for a 50-100 mile wide zone of heavy rain and thunderstorms. the $64,000 question is "where will this zone set up?"

Look at Monday. 60s and 70s north of KC to 100°-110° south!

Jeff Penner

The 4 minute video below details our latest thinking on the zone of heavy rain and thunderstorms and any sign that the extreme heat returns.

Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead.

Stay healthy.