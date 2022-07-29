Weather Blog: The Break from the Heat lasts through the Weekend

Good weekend bloggers,

We are going to enjoy some decent and comfortable weather for the last week of July. Highs will be around 80° Saturday and 85° Sunday along with periods of clouds. The humidity will creep up on Sunday.

SATURDAY:

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Jeff Penner

The main rain this weekend will be found over locations that REALLY need the rain. Those locations are southern sections of Missouri and Kansas into Arkansas and Oklahoma.

WEEKEND RAINFALL FORECAST:

We may see a trace-.25" with 1"-5" of rain over some very dry areas.

Jeff Penner

CURRENT DROUGHT MONITOR:

This does not count rain after Monday.

Jeff Penner

We may see a few showers Saturday afternoon and evening and perhaps again Sunday morning. There are many locations that still need rain in our area, but there is not much in the forecast.

Next week the 90s will return and there may be a few thunderstorms Monday night along a dissipating cold front. There is a chance or two at the end of next week into next weekend, but nothing widespread or big as it stands now.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy