Weather Blog: The Calm Weather Pattern ends Wednesday-Thursday

The first 6 days of March have been dry with temperatures running nearly 8 degrees above average. This is after the 10th coldest February on record. If you are familiar with Kansas City you know that March can bring all varieties of weather and it is not easy to have dry, mild and calm weather for long periods of time. Well, we are getting a long period of calm weather as it will last through the 9th. The main weather issue Sunday-Tuesday will be the winds of change as south winds gust 30-40 mph most days.

March 10-20 will see much more active weather and there will be a chance or two of some snow. Yes, snow. We average 2" of snow during March. Winter is about 98% over. We also could use some good old fashion rain as well.

Below are the forecast maps for Tuesday and Friday. Look at western Kansas. Near 90° Tuesday with a chance of snow Friday! Now, this is the Plains weather we know and love.

Jeff Penner

Details on the changing weather are in the 6 minute video below.

