Weather Blog - Changing pattern as summer approaches

Summer is now just over two weeks away. As summer approaches, the jet stream weakens and retreats north. This causes storm systems to be weaker and it is more difficult for cold fronts to head south.

Here is the 500 mb flow today:

Upper flow today

500 mb is close to half way through the atmosphere in weight, or around 18,000 feet above us. The top of the atmosphere has no weight and as a result the pressure is 0 mb. At the surface, the average pressure is 1013.25 mb, or 29.92" of mercury. So, 500 mb is close to half way up in weight, and it is the best level to find storm systems. It also shows the river of air cycling according to the LRC the best.

On this first map posted above, you can see an upper level high height area over Canada. This is the main reason and cause of this weeks nice weather. That upper high will be breaking down later this week.

Forecast 500 mb flow on June 21:

Upper level flow valid Jume 21

This next map shows that the Canada upper high is gone and the upper highs are now forming in spots that may create heat waves. The jet stream is retreating by the first day of summer. Now, this is just a 15-day forecast, so let's see what really happens. If this is close to being right, then we will be heating us significantly as summer approaches.

Rainfall Forecast: Next 15-Days

Rain Forecast: Next 15-Days

This forecast does show around 1" of rain in KC, but rainfall amounts are double, triple, and quadruple that amount all around KC in the next 15-days.

For today, we can expect a mostly sunny sky. A great spring day! In fact, all week long will have highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

