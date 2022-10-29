Weather Blog: Drought Continues, 2-3 Rain Chances Showing Up

Good Saturday bloggers,

The one advantage to not seeing much rain is that we have seen many spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Today was no exception.

Jeff Penner

The rainstorm last week occurred on October 24th where we officially received 1.38" of rain. We are still nearly 9" below average rainfall since July 1st and so the drought continues. You can see we need 5-10 more 1.38" rain events to end this drought.

We do have one potential set up that could bring 1"-2" of rain the next 7 days.

Details on our next possibility of a beneficial rain, the Halloween forecast and a look into early November are in the 5 minute video below.

