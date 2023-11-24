Weather Blog: The first accumulating snow of the season

Good Friday bloggers,

I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you went out to go shopping this morning or are planning to head out to go shopping or any other reason, it will be a cold and dry Friday. Highs will be in the 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

We are likely going to see our first accumulating snow of the season this weekend. There is enough accumulating snow possible to our west that Winter Storm watches and warnings have been issued rather close to KC. We are not in any advisories, but that could change.

Jeff Penner

How much snow will we see? When does it start? Will the roads become bad? Will the Snowflake contest end? Remember it takes 1" of snow measured by one of our meteorologists at KSHB41 on the Plaza to end the contest.

Answers are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend.

Stay healthy.