Weather Blog: First 4 days of spring, "fire, water & ice"

Good Sunday bloggers,

Hello spring! Spring begins at 10:33 a.m. and in the first four days of spring we will are dealing with fire, water and ice. Huh?

Let me explain.

Today we are in a red flag (fire weather) warning, which means fires can start easily and spread easily. Outdoor fire burning is not recommended.

Jeff Penner

Monday afternoon and night there is a 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms that will for sure help the fire danger.

Jeff Penner

Wednesday we may see some snowflakes, or a bit more on the back side of this complex spring storm, the "ice."

Jeff Penner

There is much to go over and the six-and-a-half minute video below details the fire, water and ice.

Have a great week and stay healthy.