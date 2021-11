Good Monday bloggers,

Happy November! We started the month with clouds, rain and snowflakes. It was the first October in 3 years with no snow.

The rain will end across the city by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is good news for Monday Night Football.

Jeff Penner

Now, what is next?

The three and a half minute video below goes into detail into the next 10 days with our Super 10 Day forecast.

Go Chiefs!

Have a great week and stay healthy.