Weather Blog: The First Week of Spring

Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a gorgeous start to our Sunday as cirrus clouds made for a beautiful sunrise.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The first full day of Spring will see some decent weather as highs reach 65-70. The wind will be a bit gusty from the south to 40 mph. Then, we turn our attention to the chances of Spring rain. We are now tracking two storm systems this week.

The first storm arrives Monday and exits Tuesday. Rain and a few thunderstorms are near certain to occur by Monday afternoon and evening.

Jeff Penner

The 6 minute video below goes into detail on what weather to expect during the first week of Spring 2021. How much rainfall could we receive?

Have a great week and stay healthy.