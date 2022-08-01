Weather Blog - Heat builds in to start the week

Good morning bloggers,

The weather begins rather quiet this morning. Some smoke from the western United States fires spread over our sky at sunset last night, but this has moved out of our area today.

The anticyclone, which is the opposite of a cyclone, is not that strong. It is going to be located near the Arizona/New Mexico border and this will lead to our heat up this week:

Upper Level Flow Forecast

The main jet stream is over Canada. The jet stream and upper level flow gets weaker as we move through the first half of summer and it is now at it's weakest point. The jet stream will be strengthening later this month and we can begin looking for our first fall cold front in a few weeks. For now, it is far from a fall cold front.

The Tropics Are Quiet:

As predicted by Weather 20/20 in March, we expected a quiet beginning to the hurricane season and a below average hurricane season is still anticipated. The #1 target for this year is something to look for in around three weeks:

Developing Zone Target 1

This forecast above was made in March and we are expecting a reflection of this potential storm to begin showing up later in the month. For now, it is still very quiet across the Atlantic.

July Stats:

July Statistics

We just had a rather fascinating month of July. Some spots had well over 6 inches of rain while others struggled to get to 50% of average.

We had our first 100° day in over four years

We almost dropped into the 50s just a couple days ago with a low of 60

Put that sunscreen on. It will be heating up into the middle to upper 90s the next three days.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience & spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Gary