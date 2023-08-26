Weather Blog: The heat wave is over!

Good Saturday bloggers,

The heat wave is over! That was ridiculous. The heat wave has ended with a cold front and a small storm system. The storm system is partially the energy from tropical storm Harold that made landfall in south Texas Wednesday. It tracked west into Arizona then Utah then into Colorado and southern Wyoming. Friday it made its way to the Kansas-Nebraska border and will move through KC today.

Our rain chances today depend on that system.

Jeff Penner

We look at the rain chances today, the chance of a Gulf of Mexico hurricane and peek into Labor day weekend in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.