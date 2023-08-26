Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: The heat wave is over!

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 10:51:02-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

The heat wave is over! That was ridiculous. The heat wave has ended with a cold front and a small storm system. The storm system is partially the energy from tropical storm Harold that made landfall in south Texas Wednesday. It tracked west into Arizona then Utah then into Colorado and southern Wyoming. Friday it made its way to the Kansas-Nebraska border and will move through KC today.

Our rain chances today depend on that system.

2.jpg

We look at the rain chances today, the chance of a Gulf of Mexico hurricane and peek into Labor day weekend in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018