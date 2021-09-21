Weather Blog: The Last Full Day of Summer 2021

Good Tuesday bloggers,

How close did we come to having a tornado track across northern Johnson county Monday? The answer...too close. Gary showed this live on KSHB 41 Monday evening, pretty incredible.

Jeff Penner

Not only did we have visual evidence of a rather large wall cloud, but there was a classic looking hook on radar.

So, why no tornado?

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The rotation at low levels was very slow with a bit more rotation at mid levels. The bottom line is that we got lucky. A tornado is not good any time, but having it track across northern Johnson county during the evening rush hour would make things exponentially worse.

The thunderstorm did produce large hail, around half dollar size, and wind gusts to 45-55 mph.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Rainfall varied as well with amounts ranging from a few drops to 1"-2".

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Now we look ahead into the first days of fall and Chiefs Sunday.

The last full day of summer is feeling like fall. How long will this last?

Some locations received some nice rain Monday while others were left with a few drops.

When is our next chance of rain?

The details are in the almost 4 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.