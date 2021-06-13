Weather Blog: The Last Week of Spring, Hot Days, Possible Tropical System

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for some great pool and lake weather one week before summer begins. Summer begins at 10:32 PM, Sunday, June 20th.

If you are outside, please use sunscreen as the sun is at its highest angle of the year around the Summer Solstice.

As we stated yesterday, some yards and farms need rain as the one big rain event of the month, which occurred Friday, missed many locations. The locations that got missed are in a "Sprinkler Warning" if you want to keep the yards looking good.

Jeff Penner

When is the next chance of rain/thunderstorms? Will we cool down? And, could a tropical system affect the Gulf coast before summer begins?

Answers to these questions and more in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.