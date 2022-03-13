Weather Blog: The last week of winter

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are at the start of the last week of winter. Spring begins next Sunday at 10:33 a.m. and Summer begins on June 21. We are headed in the right direction on the amount of daylight and the thermometer. The warming trend really gets going today as we warm to the 60s.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking two storm systems for the last week of winter. One is timed for St. Patrick's day and Friday.

We need the rain, but we don't want it to rain on a parade. Will the rain affect the St. Patrick's day parade?

Details on the last two storm systems of winter and we go day-by-day to the first day of Spring in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.