Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are going to be tracking 3 main changes in the weather the rest of January.

The first is a warm up, then an Arctic blast and the the third is a shift in the weather pattern.

Jeff Penner

The Chiefs game on Saturday occurs during the 2nd item. Unfortunately, this is the Arctic air change.

Jeff Penner

Details on the weather changes the next 15 days are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay warm, stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!