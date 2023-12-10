Weather Blog | Any rain or snow in the next 7-10 days?

Watch Now
1.jpg
Posted at 7:58 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 09:10:01-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

It was crystal clear this morning. It was so clear we could see the sunrise, moon rise and Venus rise.

2.jpg

We had a super Sunday silhouette sunrise due to the cloudless sky.

3.jpg

While we are having quiet weather, there was a deadly severe weather outbreak on Saturday in the Tennessee Valley into the southeast USA.

4.jpg

We look at the severe weather outbreak from Saturday, the current state of the drought and we look ahead to the next seven-10 days in the seven-minute video below. Is there any sign of Arctic air? Rain and/or snow?

Have a great week ahead
Stay healthy

