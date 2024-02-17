Watch Now
Weather Blog: The next 7 days

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:30 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 09:30:58-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had an Arctic start to the weekend with an unofficial low of 7°. Unofficial or official it was frigid. We are in for a big weekend warm up.

We look at the next 7 days in the 4 minute video below. Once we warm up, how long will it last? Any precipitation in the forecast?

Also, after our 0.7" of snow on Friday, where do we stand on snowfall this winter season? After our frigid Saturday morning, where do we stand on temperatures this winter? Answers in the 4 minute video below

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy.

