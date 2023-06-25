Watch Now
Weather Blog: The next chance of rain is...

Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 09:06:43-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

As pretty much expected we missed the rain. But at least we are not missing the great summer weather. Today and Monday, even Tuesday, will see the humidity stay in check with highs in the 80s.

The weather looks great today for a baseball team with the second best record in the league (American Association). The KC Monarchs play at 1 p.m. over at Legends Field.

Now, yes, we need the rain.

The next chance of rain is...

The six-minute video below has the latest details on our rain chances as we go day by day into the Fourth of July weekend.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

