KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Jeff looks at Kansas City's next chance for snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday, bloggers —
After the 11" snow over the weekend, we are at 12.1" for the season. We are already ahead of the season total from 2022-23 and getting close to the season total from 2023-24.
We are on a pace, based on the average snowfall from here on out, to receive 21.6" of snow.
The last season we saw more than 20" of snow was 2018-19 when we received 29.1" of snow.
Well, we may add to the season total before this week is over as we are tracking another major winter storm.
But there is a big difference from the past weekend's storm — we are on the edge as opposed to being in the middle of it.
Details on the storm are in the three-minute video below.
