KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Jeff looks at Kansas City's next chance for snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday, bloggers —

After the 11" snow over the weekend, we are at 12.1" for the season. We are already ahead of the season total from 2022-23 and getting close to the season total from 2023-24.

We are on a pace, based on the average snowfall from here on out, to receive 21.6" of snow.

The last season we saw more than 20" of snow was 2018-19 when we received 29.1" of snow.

Jeff Penner

Well, we may add to the season total before this week is over as we are tracking another major winter storm.

But there is a big difference from the past weekend's storm — we are on the edge as opposed to being in the middle of it.

Jeff Penner

Details on the storm are in the three-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay warm.

Stay healthy.

Jeff Weather Blog

—