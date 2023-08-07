Weather Blog: The next chance of Thunderstorms

Good Monday bloggers,

Our not "dog days of summer" weather pattern continues with high temperatures running about 10 degrees below average (Average is 89°). Also, we are tracking chances of organized thunderstorms which is more of a May and June thing.

We can see our next system on satellite moving through the Pacific Northwest two days before it arrives. This is also unusual for the early to middle part of August as we are not normally tracking big enough weather features to find two days in advance.

There are systems, not circled, entering the Dakotas and tracking through Midwest. This shows how active the weather pattern is at this time.

Jeff Penner

So, our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday. Could they be severe? Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy