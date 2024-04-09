Weather Blog | Next chance of thunderstorms, it's drying out

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Before we go into our next chance of rain and thunderstorms, lets take a look back at the dramatic day of astronomy.

Below is a satellite animation during the eclipse. You can see the moons shadow track northeast across the USA.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1777435171127730382

Also, we experienced a temperature drop during the eclipse. It was 64° at 12:45 p.m., 61° at 1:50 p.m., right when we were at the max coverage. By 2:53 p.m., the temperature jumped back up to 66°.

It was also amazing to see the images from the path of totality where it becomes night for three-four minutes. KC was at 90% coverage and it looked like early dusk. The difference between 0% and just 10% of sunlight makes a huge difference.

Jeff Penner

OK, now that the eclipse is over and the next USA total eclipse is in 20 years, we can go day-by-day and look for some rain.

TODAY:

We will see some nice spring weather with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a light wind. Areas of rain and thunderstorms will track across the southern Plains into southern Missouri as a storm tracks out of the southwest USA.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The southwest USA storm system will spread rain and thunderstorms into the southeast 2/3 of Missouri, just southeast of our area. We will see lots of clouds and highs in the 60s with the chance of a few showers on the extreme northwest edge of the storm system.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

The storm system tracks into the Great Lakes and eastern USA. We will see a lot of wind under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s. Winds may gust to 40-45 mph from the northwest. Scattered rain showers will be across eastern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

This will be a nice day with abundant sunshine and a light wind as the storm system exits the eastern USA. Highs will be in the 60s after lows 35°-40°.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

Highs will jump to around 80° along with south winds gusting to 40-45 mph. The weather looks very good for the big Sporting KC game out at Arrowhead Saturday evening when Lionel Messi rolls into town. Temperatures will drop into the 70s with winds still gusting to 30 mph from the south during the game.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

A weak front will move in and fall apart. This means it will be a nice day with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Any showers and thunderstorms will be well east across eastern Missouri and east.

Jeff Penner

NEXT MONDAY-TUESDAY:

If we miss the rain Wednesday, then when will it rain? We are now seven days out. Well, this is the time period for our next chance of thunderstorms.

The details are far from set. But, there is an increasing chance that these days will feature our next chance of thunderstorms. It is too early to say whether we will see severe weather.

This could be the first of several rain and thunderstorm chances during the second half of April.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 10 DAYS:

Heavy rainfall is likely from the southern Plains to Midwest including most of Missouri, but just south of our area.

Everything left of the yellow line will be mostly dry until April 14-15 which is early next week.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL THE LAST 30 DAYS:

Average rainfall the last 30 days is around 2.70". Most locations are in the 30% to 50% range from KC south and west. Locations to the east and northeast are in the 70% to 90% range which is not too bad. But, much of that rain occurred March 12-13 when we had the large hail. So, most of the rain fell in a few hours during the last month which is not the most beneficial.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy