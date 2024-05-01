KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City in line for more rounds of thunderstorms

Good Wednesday bloggers,

April may be over, but the active weather pattern is not. We are tracking shower and thunderstorm chances today, Thursday and Saturday and even a chance Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Will we see severe weather? The highest threat today and tonight is across the southwest Plains.

Jeff Penner

One week from today is Day at the "K"! We are excited to bring this to you again this year. We have been practicing the weather experiments the last few weeks. Last year it was raining the entire time. This year it is looking much, much better with thunderstorm chances occurring Monday into Tuesday. Fingers crossed this holds up.

Jeff Penner

Details on all the thunderstorm chances are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.