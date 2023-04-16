Weather Blog: Next storm systems

Good Sunday bloggers,

Saturday was a wild weather day, but KC avoided the worst of the weather. We had small hail, while St. Louis had a severe line of thunderstorms with strong wind, hail and possibly a few small tornadoes.

We are watching the last storm system exit to the Great Lakes as the next two are lurking in the Gulf of Alaska to northern Pacific ocean. These storm systems will impact the middle of the USA Wednesday into next weekend.

Details on the next storm systems are in the five-minute video below.

This was the Sunday sunrise as we were seeing the last clouds from our Friday-Saturday system exit to the east.

Jeff Penner

Our next two storm systems are seen on the Sunday morning satellite picture in the Gulf of Alaska and northern Pacific ocean.

Jeff Penner

Remember "Day at the K" is Thursday May 11. Below is the information on this great event. We have been practicing and preparing.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.