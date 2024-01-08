Weather Blog: The rain is here so when will the snow arrive?

Good Morning blog readers-

It's Monday and the rain has started. So when will we get snow and how much do you need to expect. Here is a simple timeline of our latest thinking.

TODAY

Light rain kicked off the morning with wet roads impacting the morning commute. But the big question is when will the snow arrive and start to really impact us.

Here we go the rain has started and radar is indicating some snow is mixing into Anderson County on the KS side. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ZaKjD8OLz2 — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 8, 2024

KSHB

Here's a break down of the timeline:

Now Through 2 pm

- Rain and rain mixed with some snow possible. Moderate rates possible with some areas seeing soaking rain. The initial transition to snow will be seeing big wet flakes mixing in around 12-2 pm.

2 pm - 6 pm

- Mainly snow, heavy at times. Roads remains above freezing and slushy conditions are expected. Some accumulation possible on bridges and over passes.

6 pm - 11 pm

- Snow could take a short break as a dry slot moves in but don't get fooled the storm is not over. Expect some light snow to persist with heavier snow continue north of Kansas City. But some lighter snow maybe even mixed with rain possible south of KC with this dry slot moving nearby.

KSHB

OVERNIGHT

- Snow will wrap back in through the comma head of this system. This is the best time for accumulations to really kick into gear, especially after midnight. Snow will be heavy at times and roads will get snow covered overnight.

KSHB

KSHB

TUESDAY

- Accumulating snow will continue with gusty north winds now wrapping into the forecast. Snow will taper by midday but gusty cold winds will bring frigid wind chills into the forecast. Expect gusts near 40-45 mph. Snow totals could be close to one foot as you get close to the Missouri - Iowa border. Through the Metro expect 2-4" but some through north KC could see 3-6".

KSHB

ROADS TIMELINE

Expect roads for much of the day Monday to just be wet. Some slushy accumulations are possible through the evening commute with the first danger spot forming on elevated surfaces Monday night. The biggest road impact will be Tuesday morning with accumulating snow and snow showers persisting.

KSHB

7 PM SATURDAY

Planning on heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, holy moly it is going to be cold. This is just a taste of what ONE model is spitting out for the temperature at 7 pm Saturday... so plan for a bitter cold wildcard game. Seriously bitter cold.