KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The 'Snow Cover Effect' and more snow?

Good Monday bloggers,

Wow! What a storm. Officially, it ended up being the third biggest one day snowfall in our recorded history. Officially, we received 11.0 inches of snow at KCI airport.

There were many locations that saw 10-15 inches.

Edgerton to Spring Hill, Kansas, to around Pleasant Hill, Missouri, received 4-7 inches of snow as there was more freezing rain and sleet down there and also a bit less precipitation.

The sun came out and what a winter scene.

We are in the middle of a thick 3-13 inches snow pack that extends from Kansas to Delaware.

You can see the snow on the visible satellite map.

The sky was sunny at noon Monday, so this is snow. You can see the lakes, creeks, rivers and streams. You can see a second smaller snow band in Iowa and Nebraska. That was a small system that tracked to our north last Thursday.

The snow cover is having an effect. Look at the temperatures reported at 4 p.m. Monday. The I-70 corridor was around 15 degrees, while far northern Missouri had temperatures in the low 20s. Locations in far northern Missouri had about 2-4 inches of snow with no snow on the ground just across the border in Iowa.

The snow cover will continue to have an effect until it gets reduced or we have a gusty southwest wind to force warmer air over the snow. We do not see either for the next several days.

LOWS TUESDAY:

Lows over the deep snow pack will be below zero. Around the snow pack lows will be about 10-20 degrees warmer. We will drop to around -5 degrees with wind chill values around -15 degrees.

HIGHS TUESDAY:

The snow cover effect continues with highs in the upper teens over the snow and low 20s away from the snow. The sun will be out with not much wind. So, that will help.

Keep in mind, the temperatures we report are in the shade and five feet off the ground. So, in the sun it can be 10 degrees warmer. That is why we can see snow melt when it is 20-25 degrees in the sun. But, right now, even in the sun, it is not warm enough to melt much snow.

Also, the sun angle is still very low. If this was later February or March and it was 18 degrees, we would see more melting in the sun as the sun angle is higher and it can be 15 degrees warmer in the sun that time of year.

LOWS WEDNESDAY:

We will see more snow cover effect with a light wind and clear sky.

HIGHS WEDNESDAY:

We will continue to see the snow cover effect with sunshine and a light wind.

THE NEXT STORM:

We are tracking another potentially big winter storm for the end of the week and weekend. But, we are on the edge of this one, not in the middle like the last one.

It is timed for Thursday through Saturday and could bring quite a bit of ice and snow from the southern Plains to mid-Atlantic states. The northwest edge will come by our region later Thursday into Friday. T

his would be a dusting to 3 inches for our area at most. We may not see any snow as the edge could shift just southeast of our area.

Have great week.

Stay warm and safe

Stay healthy

