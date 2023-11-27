KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The 'Snow Cover Effect' and the next storm system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

I hope you had a great Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It ended more like a Christmas holiday weekend as we received 2"-4" of snow across the city.

The current snow cover is having quite an effect on the temperatures in the region, keeping them nearly 10-15 degrees colder than they should be.

Also, we look ahead to a warm up and our next storm system. Will it be rain or more snow?

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy