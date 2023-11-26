Watch Now
Weather Blog | The 2023 KSHB 41 Snowflake Contest is over!

Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 10:09:24-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

The Snowflake contest ended at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 25 as much of KC received 2-3" of snow with pockets of 4" of snow.

I do not like to toot our own horn, but we made a pretty good forecast for our first snow of the season.

SNOWFALL FORECAST:
We showed this Friday into Saturday.

SNOWFALL ACTUAL:

Now, what is next?
The sun returns today allowing for roads to improve. Watch for re-freezing tonight of any leftover water, slush.

We look at snow totals around the area and how the snow cover will affect our warming trend. Also, the next storm system is showing up.

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy, stay safe

