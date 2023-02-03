Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow

Good Friday bloggers,

It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM.

Jeff Penner Photo by the National Weather Service..."Spy Balloon"

The sky was crystal clear so it was visible as it was flying at about 60,000 feet.

Now, if you want snow, a sunny sky does not help see snow.

We are in search of snow and there are one or two chances next week.

The five minute video below details the snow potential.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy.