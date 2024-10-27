KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Strong winds of change

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We have been in a quiet weather pattern for weeks to months, which is why we find ourselves in a moderate to severe drought.

Well, this is the time of year when a new pattern begins to evolve, the LRC, and there are growing indications that a more active weather pattern is trying to set up.

First, let's see if and how it sets up, and if it does, then what does it mean?

But, for lovers of all kinds of weather, the next 10 days, at least, are for you.

The first weather change will be very windy conditions and a chance to break record warmth.

The wind on Monday and Tuesday will gust from the south at 40-55 mph, so make sure the Halloween decorations are secure.

Jeff Penner

The best chance to break record warmth will be Monday as the record is 84° and we are forecasting 85°.

We may break a second record Monday night as the low may not drop below 70°!

The record high low temperature is 69°. The average low is 41°!

Jeff Penner

Halloween right now is looking good after we see a lot of weather changes and before we see more weather changes.

Jeff Penner

Details on the upcoming potential for an active weather pattern are in the 6-minute video below.

