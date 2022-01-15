Weather Blog: The third time is a charm!

Good Saturday bloggers,

The third chance of snow this season brings KC its biggest snowfall of the season so far. This system decided to not take a last minute turn. It was also set up to not produce sleet.

The back edge of the accumulating snow is moving south-southwest from northern Missouri as a storm system to our west drops south.

Jeff Penner

Snowfall around the area are in the 2"-4" category. Paved surfaces have 1"-2" with a few locations at 2"-3".

These are radar indicated snow totals, so your ruler may be measuring differntly.

Jeff Penner

The snow was coming down before 6 AM with a 5-15 mph wind with temperatures 28-30. Now, the wind has picked up from the north and northeast, gusting 30-40 mph. This is creating blowing snow along with bringing in colder air. Temperatures will be down to around 20° by 10 AM. So, the wet and slush will freeze up.

Here is our weather timeline:

Jeff Penner

We will updated this blog later this morning.

GO CHIEFS!