Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: The Transition Day

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 10:27:59-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

Widespread rain and thunderstorms during the morning across northern Missouri sent anvils over our sky. The sun was able to shine through them as they are just cirrus clouds at 30,000 feet or so. There were other clouds below the anvils as an outflow boundary or two surged south. Outflow boundaries are like mini cold fronts as rain cooled air comes from the thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms from the north may limp into the KC area this morning.

The heat is moving out for all locations. Rain and thunderstorms associated with the change to the cooler air is not affecting all locations. Some areas need rain, especially after the four day heat wave.

Officially, Kansas City is around 2" below average rainfall for July. This is the total at the KCI airport. Some locations have see 1"-2" less rain this month, others have seen 1"-2" more rainfall.

2.jpg

The four and a half minute video below details the cool down and chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018