Weather Blog: The Transition Day

Good Saturday bloggers,

Widespread rain and thunderstorms during the morning across northern Missouri sent anvils over our sky. The sun was able to shine through them as they are just cirrus clouds at 30,000 feet or so. There were other clouds below the anvils as an outflow boundary or two surged south. Outflow boundaries are like mini cold fronts as rain cooled air comes from the thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms from the north may limp into the KC area this morning.

The heat is moving out for all locations. Rain and thunderstorms associated with the change to the cooler air is not affecting all locations. Some areas need rain, especially after the four day heat wave.

Officially, Kansas City is around 2" below average rainfall for July. This is the total at the KCI airport. Some locations have see 1"-2" less rain this month, others have seen 1"-2" more rainfall.

Jeff Penner

The four and a half minute video below details the cool down and chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.