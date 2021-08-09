Watch
Weather Blog: The "UP Big Boy" and searching for a Cold Front

Jeff Penner
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:36:23-04

Good Monday bloggers,

Here it comes. Not a cold front, but the "UP Big Boy" steam engine. It arrives at Union Station around 830 PM today. It will leave Wednesday morning, so you have all of Tuesday to see it.

My train enthusiast son took this pic in Topeka, KS this afternoon. You need to be an enthusiast to be outside with temps in the mid to upper 90s. In the sun the temperature is around 105°.

We are in search of a cold front and rain. The 3 minute video below has the details on this hot forecast and the chance of any relief.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

