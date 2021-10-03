Weather Blog: The week ahead, an atypical system to track

KANSAS CITY. MO. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We received a little bit of rain on Saturday which in most cases was not enough to wash any fertilizer in to the yard.

Officially we received 0.13" of rain at KCI. This brings our total to 0.37" since Sept. 4. Average rainfall between Sept. 4 and Oct. 3 is around 4". So, we have really dried out.

Jeff Penner

When is our next chance of rain? We are tracking an atypical weather system this week. But will that bring widespread significant rain?

The 6 minute video below goes in to detail on the week ahead and our odd weather system.

GO ROYALS, SALVY AND CHIEFS!

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.