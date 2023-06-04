Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: The Week Ahead, Gradual Changes

6.jpg
Jeff Penner
6.jpg
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 11:18:50-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

Saturday was a gorgeous day with no rain. You would never know it was pouring rain 50-70 miles to the west and southwest. The rain would usually move in, but our weather has been coming in from the east.

5.jpg

Today, we return to the weather we saw much of last week. That is widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that track from east to west. We will not see widespread rain in this pattern of the weather tracking to the west.

Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms are not the only thing we may see in our sky from the east.

What else may enter our sky from the east? When will we start seeing the weather move from west to east, the normal direction, opening the door to more widespread rain chances?

Details and answers are in the 6 minute video below.
Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018