Weather Blog: The Week Ahead, Gradual Changes

Saturday was a gorgeous day with no rain. You would never know it was pouring rain 50-70 miles to the west and southwest. The rain would usually move in, but our weather has been coming in from the east.

Jeff Penner

Today, we return to the weather we saw much of last week. That is widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that track from east to west. We will not see widespread rain in this pattern of the weather tracking to the west.

Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms are not the only thing we may see in our sky from the east.

What else may enter our sky from the east? When will we start seeing the weather move from west to east, the normal direction, opening the door to more widespread rain chances?

Details and answers are in the 6 minute video below.

